Menlo Park Police Arrest 2 on Suspicion of Vandalizing Cars With BB Guns

Police in Menlo Park on Thursday arrested two suspects in connection with vandalizing several vehicles with BB guns.

Daniel Torres-Juarez, 18, and Jose Banderas, 21, both from East Palo Alto, were arrested on suspicion of 14 counts of vandalism, according to the Menlo Park Police Department.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

On Thursday at 8:17 p.m., officers received three reports of windows of vehicles being smashed.

Investigators determined the damage had been caused by a BB gun.

At 10:12 p.m., officers received another report of a vehicle window vandalism that had just occurred on O'Keefe Street.

Responding officers were able to obtain a possible description of the suspects from witnesses.

At 10:22 p.m., an officer located the suspects in the area of Willow Road and Gilbert Street.

Police detained the suspects and found two loaded BB handguns in their possession.

Police also found additional vehicles that had been vandalized by the suspects with the BB guns.