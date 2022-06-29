Menlo Park Police Close SB El Camino Real Due to Reported Bus vs. Pedestrian Crash

Police in Menlo Park have closed southbound El Camino Real for about 4-6 hours early Wednesday morning following a traffic collision reportedly involving a county transit bus and a pedestrian.

A traffic advisory from the Menlo Park Police Department advises motorists to avoid the area of the crash, which occurred near El Camino Real and Glenwood Avenue.

Video from the scene shows Menlo Park police and emergency vehicles as well as a San Mateo County Transit District bus. Police said the bus struck a pedestrian along El Camino Real, according to a witness.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital, police told the witness.

The southbound lanes of El Camino Real are closed between Encinal and Glenwood avenues for the next 4-6 hours, police said.

