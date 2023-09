The 1300 block of Henderson Avenue in Menlo Park is closed Thursday evening until further notice due to a hazmat situation, police said.

Details of the incident have not been released.

AVOID the 1300th block of Henderson until further notice due to a hazmat situation. street is closed. https://t.co/L9wPAY3a5J — Menlo Park PD (@MenloParkPD) September 22, 2023

Motorists and residents are advised to avoid the area, according to an alert sent out shortly before 6 p.m. by Menlo Park police.