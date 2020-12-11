Alameda

Menorah at Alameda City Hall Repaired After Being Toppled

By NBC Bay Area staff

Menorah outside Alameda City Hall.
City of Alameda

A menorah outside Alameda City Hall that was toppled Thursday night, the first night of Hanukkah, has been repaired and is standing once again, the city said Friday.

"Chanukah is a time for joy and dedication," the city said in a statement. "We celebrate to remember that hate does not win when we rise up against oppressors. 2020 has been an incredibly difficult year, but Alamedans are resilient, and we will recover. For most of us, our new Menorah will shine brighter than ever before. In Alameda we believe strongly that everyone belongs here in our inclusive community."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 510-337-8340.

The Jewish holiday lasts for eight nights, usually falling in December.

