Mercury Detected in Parking Lot in Martinez

A hazmat situation in Martinez may be spreading.

There’s new traces of mercury were detected in one of the city’s waterfront parking lots. But at the same time, county health officials say, clean up crews are making significant progress. Hazmat crews are moving fast as temperatures rise and new traces of mercury are detected across Martinez.

Mayor Brianne Zorm said the latest find came Friday at a parking lot in the Martinez marina.

According to the Contra Costa County Health Department, the mercury spill originated at this Amtrak station and was later spread to several blocks by a maintenance truck as it traveled its route Monday.

Crews later detected the substance in front of Rankin Park and now at a waterfront parking lot.

