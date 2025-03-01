Ventura County

Ventura Harbor Village's 10th Annual ‘Mermaid Month' shell soon begin

The ocean-inspired itinerary features special events like the popular mermaid meet-and-greets.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Ventura Harbor Village

What to Know

  • March is Mermaid Month
  • Ventura Harbor Village
  • The celebration turns 10 in 2025
  • March 8 and 22 will feature mermaid meet-and-greets and other special events and activities
  • Entry to the village and parking are both free
  • Mermaid-inspired touches will festoon the attraction throughout March, with photo spots, ocean-inspired treats, mermaid cocktails, mermaid merchandise for sale (from mermaid crowns to mermaid socks), and more

A PEARL OF WISDOM: It's always an excellent time to pay fanciful homage to the mermaid, even if you're not personally acquainted with any mermaids. You can connect with the enchanting aquatic realm by rereading a beloved mermaid-themed novel, watching a film featuring the legends of the deep, or painting your own mermaid-inspired watercolor. But if you want to take a dive into the magical world of the ocean-roaming superstars, and do so at the edge of the water, you may want to circle the month of March on your mermaid-themed calendar. For March is Mermaid Month — Mermaid Day arrives March 29, which mermaid mavens everywhere surely already know — and Ventura Harbor Village shell celebrate, once again, in a variety of charming ways.

MEET A LIVE MERMAID: The mermaid meet-and-greets are among the most popular events on the Mermaid Month schedule, and in 2025 those will raise a sunny splash on both March 8 and March 22. Various happenings will festoon the schedules on both of those celebratory Saturdays, with a Pirate Ship Play Zone popping up March 8 and the sculpting an ice mermaid March 22. You say you can't make it either day but would be sea-riously sad to miss out? Worry not: A scavenger hunt, mermaid merchandise for sale — think mermaid crowns — and whimsical eats will festoon the month-long schedule around the attraction, which features numerous shops and eateries. Those include Coastal Cone, the home of the Fishzookie, if you're eager to try the buzzed-about treat. For all of the merry mermaid must-sees, swim in this direction now.

This article tagged under:

Ventura CountyPacific Ocean
