Man connects with decade old message in bottle author from the Bay Area

A message in a bottle sent from someone in the Bay Area was found years later while a Utah man was on vacation in the Bahamas.

Clint Buffington was vacationing with his parents on a remote island south of the Bahamas when he spotted the bottle two months ago, but didn’t open it until he got back home to Utah.

The note was dated November 2015 and came from Tom Welch, who was 17 years old and lived in Menlo Park at the time. With the help of social media, Buffington found Welch, who now lives in San Francisco.

