San Francisco

Man connects with decade old message in bottle author from the Bay Area

By Hilda Gutierrez

NBC Universal, Inc.

A message in a bottle sent from someone in the Bay Area was found years later while a Utah man was on vacation in the Bahamas.

Clint Buffington was vacationing with his parents on a remote island south of the Bahamas when he spotted the bottle two months ago, but didn’t open it until he got back home to Utah.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Australia Sep 27, 2024

Message in a bottle sparks international friendship

Sunnyvale Sep 26, 2024

Message in a bottle written 8 years ago by Bay Area trio found in Australia

The note was dated November 2015 and came from Tom Welch, who was 17 years old and lived in Menlo Park at the time. With the help of social media, Buffington found Welch, who now lives in San Francisco.

Hilda Gutierrez has the full story in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoUtahBahamas
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us