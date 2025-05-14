Lionel Messi

Messi mania: Organizers hold San Jose block party ahead of Inter Miami, Earthquakes game

By Jocelyn Moran

NBC Universal, Inc.

The excitement was building up Tuesday night ahead of soccer superstar Lionel Messi’s visit to PayPal Park Wednesday.

Messi and Inter Miami CF will face the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, organizers held a block party concert with DJ Steve Aoki to build up the momentum. Thousands of people made their way downtown tonight to see Aoki.

“Downtown deserves top tier acts like Steve Aoki and we want to be a destination, we are the big city in the Bay,” said San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan.

Many people who attended Tuesday’s event said downtown San Jose needs more events like these. Organizers said this is all in preparation for 2026.

“We’re really trying to have San Jose marry sports and entertainment at the same time. So this in combination with the Messi event is really just showcasing what's to come with the Super Bowl, FIFA World Cup and NCAA west regions,” said Zachary Waldren, activations director with the Urban Vibrancy Institute.

Several vendors were also part of Tuesday’s event and it was a chance to showcase their food, culture and talent.

Jocelyn Moran has more in the video above.

