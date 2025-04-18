A federal judge has struck an Ohio law requiring children to get parental consent before using social media.
The ruling comes on the heels of hundreds of lawsuits filed against Meta and many other social media platforms over the past two years, claiming they are harming children.
NBC Bay Area's Thom Jensen shows what this could mean for Bay Area school districts and others trying to set rules to help keep their kids safe. Watch his report in the video above.
