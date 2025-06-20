Metallica M72 World Tour to take over Levi's Stadium

Metallica is giving new meaning to the phrase "heavy metal" as their stage is being set up for the Levi's Stadium shows over the weekend.

On Thursday, crews set up eight multimedia towers weighing more than 14 tons, which is just one of the things fans can expect to witness in the M72 World Tour.

"You have an energy that's a little bit different when you're in your hometown, a little bit extra pressure, a little bit extra incentive," said Jon-Michael Marino, Metallica tour coordinator. "To me, some of the best shows on tour are the hometown shows, so the band is excited to be back."

The Bay Area band has been on a world tour for three years, and come Friday, they will perform a two-night spectacular in the South Bay.

The two nights come with a big promise to fans as the band said there will be no repeats in the set list or opening acts.

For two hours each night, the band will move around the circular stage, which is wired with four different drum kits, to give fans an up-close, personal experience.

"The goal being how do we bring in fans from the 100, 200, 300 levels of a stadium and make it feel like they have an incredible view just like the fans that are up against the rail, in the snake pit, inches away from the band," Marino said.

The City of Santa Clara's curfew is 11 p.m. on Friday and 10 p.m. on Sunday, which is when the city is expecting the shows to "fade to black."