Metallica Plays Surprise Concert at Small San Francisco Venue

It was a concert like no other.

Legendary rock group Metallica played a surprise show in San Francisco on Thursday night.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

But only a couple of a hundred lucky fans got to see the band for a 40th anniversary rock out.

“I feel as excited as I felt standing in the first time. I saw them in 1985,” said Matt Gamly.

Some Lifelong Metallica fans were excited for this as they got a rare opportunity to see legendary rocks stars live and up close.

One more view of #Metallica playing a surprise show at the Independent in SF. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/7X0iZWsBIc — Jean Elle (@nbcjeanelle) September 17, 2021

The independent in San Francisco hosted 400 fans for the surprise show.

“I haven't seen a live show in two years,”

It was Metallica first live show in 738 days.

The independent announced the show Thursday afternoon on Twitter.

Tickets prices were $19.81, a salute to the bands 40th anniversary, plus a 19 cent surcharge for a grand total of $20.

Fans had to race to the box office with proof of vaccination and cash to be lucky enough to see the show. It was sold out in about 30 minutes.

First in line to get in was Dennis Mill. He said a rumor had him hanging out in the neighborhood.

“It was rumor. Metallica dark rumors that no one knew ended up working out,” he said. “I was so excited to see Metallica.”

Shawnis Tinker said her 73-year-old mother got in line for her.

“They're definitely known for playing last minute things and surprising fans, you have to be fast,” she said.

While Tinker didn't get inside but she said she had some fun trying.

Fans who did get in said they'll never forget it.