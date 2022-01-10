BottleRock Napa Valley

Metallica, Pink to Headline Bottlerock Napa Valley Music Festival

By NBC Bay Area staff

Getty Images photos

The lineup is out for the Bottlerock Napa Valley music festival this spring, with Metallica and Pink headlining the three-day event.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday for the festival scheduled to take place May 27-29 at the Napa Valley Expo.

Pitbull, Mount Westmore, Luke Combs and Twenty One Pilots are among the featured acts. Check out the full lineup on the event's official website.

Along with the dozens of artists scheduled to perform on five stages, Bottlerock Napa Valley features a culinary stage with celebrity chefs as well as food and drinks from the finest area restaurants, wineries and craft breweries.

According to the event website, Bottlerock will follow all local and state health and safety guidelines in place at the time of the festival and will communicate such requirements to ticket holders before the festival.

This article tagged under:

BottleRock Napa ValleyMetallicaMusic FestivalPink
