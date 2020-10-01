Metallica's Foundation Donates $250K for Wildfire Relief

Bay Area heavy metal band Metallica is doing its part to aid wildfire relief across the West Coast with $250,000 in donations through its foundation All Within My Hands.
The funds will be distributed among five organizations that provide services to wildfire victims, first responders and the communities affected by the devastating fires burning across the western U.S., according to a post on the foundation's blog.
Here are the organizations All Within My Hands is assisting and how their work helps with wildfire relief and recovery:
- California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Fund supports both mid-term to long-term recovery efforts for those affected by California wildfires.
- Oregon Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief and Recovery Fund allows donors to support immediate wildfire emergency response via local organizations providing shelter, food and other emergency services and serving people of color and other disproportionately impacted communities.
- Community Foundation Santa Cruz County Fire Response Fund addresses the relief and long-term recovery needs of Santa Cruz County to recover and rebuild from the devastating fires.
- North Valley Community Foundation Wildfire Relief and Recovery Fund supports nonprofits and agencies providing immediate assistance to evacuees, animals and others impacted by fires Northern California.
- Community Foundation of North Central Washington NCW Fire Relief Fund supports the long-term recovery efforts for individuals and families impacted by wildfires across North Central Washington.
The band, based in San Francisco, also called on fans and the community in general to join them by donating to or volunteering for one of the above organizations.