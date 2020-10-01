Metallica's Foundation Donates $250K for Wildfire Relief

Bay Area heavy metal band Metallica is doing its part to aid wildfire relief across the West Coast with $250,000 in donations through its foundation All Within My Hands.

The funds will be distributed among five organizations that provide services to wildfire victims, first responders and the communities affected by the devastating fires burning across the western U.S., according to a post on the foundation's blog.

Here are the organizations All Within My Hands is assisting and how their work helps with wildfire relief and recovery:

The band, based in San Francisco, also called on fans and the community in general to join them by donating to or volunteering for one of the above organizations.