Mexican consulate in San Jose urges preparation in the event of family separation

The Consulate of Mexico in San Jose was packed on Monday with people taking care of passports and ID cards as the consulate kicked off legal education week.

This comes as immigrant families across the country have been having difficult conversations over the past few weeks, starting with the question of what happens to children if their parents get deported?

Consul General of Mexico Ambassador Alejandra Bologna told visitors that she understands the fear many are facing because of President Donald Trump's new immigration policies, especially the fear of parents being caught by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and their children being left behind.

Norma Sapien, an immigrant in the Bay Area, said she lives with the daily fear.

As a precaution, Bologna is urging immigrants to create a detailed family plan, particularly in the event that a parent is taken in the middle of the day.

The plan would include answers to basic questions: Who will pick up the children from school? Who will take them to doctor's appointments? Who has power to speak on the children's behalf if mom and dad can't come home?

The recommendation is for parents to have a notarized letter designating someone to act on their children's behalf.

"They need to be prepared. Our people need to be prepared because it’s a reality." Bologna said. "It needs to happen. It's better to have a plan and to designate the person that they want to be in charge temporarily of their kids."

Bologna said children also need to be part of the conversation so they too can be prepared.

Sapien said it's a tough conversation she hasn't yet had with her children but recognizes it's time.

The consulate will host legal experts all week, answering questions from families and guiding them through scenarios.