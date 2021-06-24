Miami building collapse

Miami Condo Collapse: Bay Area Fire Chief Describes Search and Rescue Operation

Menlo Park Fire Protection District Chief Harold Schapelhouman detailed the risky rescue operation underway in South Florida

By Robert Handa

This aerial view, shows search and rescue personnel working on site after the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, north of Miami Beach, on June 24, 2021. - The multi-story apartment block in Florida partially collapsed early June 24, sparking a major emergency response. Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett told NBCs Today show: My police chief has told me that we transported two people to the hospital this morning at least and one has died. We treated ten people on the site.
Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

The shocking sight of the Miami-area building collapse resonates all the way to California. That's because the emergency response teams at the scene are federal partners with a unit in the Bay Area.

Menlo Park Fire Protection District Chief Harold Schapelhouman runs the Bay Area federal response team – a FEMA task force – and has previously partnered with the two Florida units now dealing with the building collapse.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

"They’re fighting time and they’re fighting the stability of the structure," he said.

Schapelhouman has been watching as the Miami-Dade group sends back video of the operation.

"This is dangerous stuff," he said. "I’m gonna tell you right now, they’re taking risks. You want to make those risks, you want to calculate what the risk versus reward is and you want to spend the time. You don’t have much to try to figure out where people are."

Miami-Dade County 17 hours ago

‘The Building Is Literally Pancaked': Scores Feared Dead After Miami Condo Collapse

Miami Beach 9 hours ago

‘Gaping Hole of Rubble': Residents, Witnesses Recount Fla. Condo Collapse

Schapelhouman is currently at a statewide meeting of response teams in Sacramento, where several chiefs are keeping an eye on the situation.

He said his unit dealt with similar situations in New York City on 9/11 and after the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995.

He said federal response teams now come equipped with equipment and personnel to deal with all sorts of possible scenarios.

"That means they have structural engineers, they have heavy equipment operators, they have rescue squads specially trained to do this type of work, not just firefighters," he said.

Schapelhouman said the first 24 hours are crucial for rescuing survivors. After that, the chance of finding people alive drops, while the possibility of a secondary collapse goes up.

"So how do you stabilize it and not have the rest of it collapse and kill rescuers that are on-site, too?” he said.

At this point, Schapelhouman and other building experts are watching the operation closely to keep track of the progress and see if a cause can be determined.

Pictures Show Aftermath of Miami Beach Condo Building Collapse

This article tagged under:

Miami building collapseMenlo Park Fire Protection District
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us