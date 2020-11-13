Miami Marlins Hire 1st Female General Manager in Baseball History

Kim Ng had been the Vice President of Baseball Operations for Major League Baseball since 2011

Getty Images

The Miami Marlins made history Friday when the team named Kim Ng as the first female general manager in the history of professional baseball.

Ng had been the Vice President of Operations for Major League Baseball since 2011.

Ng spent seven seasons working with the Chicago White Sox organization before spending four seasons as the assistant general manager of the New York Yankees - being a part of a team that went to four straight World Series (1998-2001) and were winners in three of them.

The 51-year-old Ng later spent 10 seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers and interviewed for that team's General Manager position as well as ones with several other teams over that span before taking her most recent job with the MLB.

Local

coronavirus 20 mins ago

Newsom, West Coast Governors Issue COVID-19 Travel Advisory

Bay Area Proud 11 hours ago

Palo Alto Girl Distributes ‘Italian Dinner Kits' for Families in Need

Ng becomes the fifth GM in Marlins team history and is believed to be the first woman hired to that position in any of the four major men's sports leagues.

Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us