Santa Clara County DA to announce development in case against deputies accused of killing inmate Michael Tyree

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen on Tuesday is expected to announce a development in the case against three correctional deputies accused of killing Michael Tyree, a mentally ill jail inmate.

The guards have a hearing at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Department 24 at the Hall of Justice in San Jose. Rosen will speak to the media afterward in the courtyard at the building.

In August 2022, an appellate court reversed the murder convictions of the three deputies convicted in the 2015 jail beating death of Tyree after a judge ruled that the primary legal theory prosecutors cited was invalidated by recent changes in state law.

In 2017, former Santa Clara County Sheriff deputies Jereh Lubrin, Matthew Farris and Rafael Rodriguez were convicted by a San Jose jury of second-degree murder. They were sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

The Associated Press and Bay City News contributed to this report.