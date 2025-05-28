Micro-shelters in San Jose apparently stolen, badly damaged

For the past two years, Ray Langenegger has lived in a micro-shelter – a tiny shelter on wheels – near Coleman Avenue in San Jose. He appreciates the security of being able to lock his unit.

"It’s totally different," he said. "It’s safe."

But after the city swept the encampment last week, Langenegger said he was forced to leave his home behind and stay in a motel for a few days. When he returned, his micro-shelter was gone.

"I didn't like that at all," he said. "That was not right, especially to us veterans. The people that are here, they're elderly people, and some of them, they have SSI. But it's hard finding housing right now. This was our best option."

Langenegger said he pays $11 a month for his micro-shelter, and Simply Shelter has provided him with a new unit to replace his stolen one. The agency's executive director confirmed two micro-shelters were apparently stolen and two were later found badly damaged.

Lawrence Guzzino said after days of searching someone found his home.

"The solar panel was destroyed and the cables that run the power from the solar panel to the lights was cut," he said.

He said without solar panels he can no longer charge his cellphone.

Another micro-shelter was also recovered with the solar panel and wheels removed.

"It was really disappointing," said Shaunn Cartwright with the Unhoused Response Group. "It's not that it's just nothing. It's their home. It's what they pay rent for."

Langenegger said he's planning on filing a police report, but right now he is focused on starting over in his new home.

"It's our place to live," he said.