Middle, High School Students Return to Campus in SF, Santa Rosa

Some middle and high school students in San Francisco and Santa Rosa returned to campuses Monday as those districts expanded reopenings to higher grades.

Five middle schools and six high schools in Santa Rosa opened for hybrid learning.

Students at Santa Rosa High School will be on campus two days a week in two separate cohorts.

In San Francisco, students in grades 3-5, some middle schoolers and some high school students returned to class, with the district also emphasizing cohorts.

Cierra Johnson has the full story in the video above.

