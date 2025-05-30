‘Abnormal condition' occurred on high voltage line before Midway Fire, PG&E says

PG&E has notified state regulators that Cal Fire investigators have seized the utility’s equipment as part of a probe of the Midway Fire that burned 262 acres and snarled traffic near Tracy last week.
The utility told the state’s Public Utilities Commission that at 2:40 p.m. on May 22 it "became aware" of an "abnormal field condition" on its Tesla-Vierra 115,000 volt transmission line in the area, and it was deactivated.
About 10 minutes later, Cal Fire reported a fire at Patterson Pass and Midway roads -- a location that's not considered a high fire threat area. The fire snarled traffic on Interstate 580 for hours, but no injuries were reported.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.