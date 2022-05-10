Mike Tyson Won't Be Charged in Altercation on Plane at SFO: DA

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson will not face charges in connection with an altercation with another passenger on a plane at San Francisco International Airport last month, San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe announced Tuesday.

Tyson was seen on footage posted on social media punching another passenger on a plane that was awaiting departure at SFO on April 20.

Wagstaffe said prosecutors were investigating possible misdemeanor battery charges into case, but after reviewing police reports and viewing videos collected from other passengers on the plane, they declined to press charges.

The district attorney said that decision was also based on "the conduct of the victim leading up to the incident, the interaction between Mr. Tyson and the victim, as well as the requests of both the victim and Mr. Tyson that no charges be filed in this case."

Here's the full statement from Wagstaffe:

"We have reviewed the police reports of the San Francisco Police Department and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and have viewed the various videos collected by law enforcement from others on the airplane," DA Stephen Wagstaffe said in a statement. "Our decision is that we will not file any charges against Mr. Tyson based on the circumstances surrounding the confrontation. These include the conduct of the victim leading up to the incident, the interaction between Mr. Tyson and the victim, as well as the requests of both the victim and Mr. Tyson that no charges be filed in this case."