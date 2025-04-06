San Francisco

Milestone celebration held for historic San Francisco's Chinatown theater

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Francisco Chinatown’s Great Star Theater celebrated its centennial on Saturday.

Lion dances took place and firecrackers went off as many in the community gathered to celebrate the long-standing landmark.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Backstage, there was a VIP meet and greet with Oakland native and Hong Kong actor Daniel Wu.

From Chinese operas, kung-fu movies to burlesque shows, the theater hosts a diverse range of events.

The special guests on Saturday included former Rolling Stone Magazine journalist Ben Fong Torres and Wu.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us