Milestone celebration held for historic San Francisco's Chinatown theater

San Francisco Chinatown’s Great Star Theater celebrated its centennial on Saturday.

Lion dances took place and firecrackers went off as many in the community gathered to celebrate the long-standing landmark.

Backstage, there was a VIP meet and greet with Oakland native and Hong Kong actor Daniel Wu.

From Chinese operas, kung-fu movies to burlesque shows, the theater hosts a diverse range of events.

The special guests on Saturday included former Rolling Stone Magazine journalist Ben Fong Torres and Wu.