Mill Valley Police Shut Down Party of Over 100 Juveniles, Encouraged Nearby Businesses to Close Early

By Bay City News

The Mill Valley Police Department shut down a party of 100 to 200 young people and advised nearby storefronts to close early on Saturday evening.

Police responded to reports of a large party where juveniles were yelling, drinking and throwing bottles on Ashford Avenue.

Police said they noticed over 100 young people in the area, many in the CVS parking lot on E. Blithedale Avenue.

After driving around the area, police said they began detaining and citing young people for possessing alcohol and released them to their parents. Police said people began entering CVS and throwing bottles at officers.

CVS, along with a nearby Safeway and Whole Foods, were advised to close early as more juveniles began moving towards the storefronts.

Crowd members continued to jump on a police car and throw things at officers, said police.

An officer from Marin County Sheriff's Department was hit in the head by a can and sustained minor injuries, according to the police department.

Officers cited a juvenile for driving recklessly near Bay Front Park, and cited another for hosting the party.

Investigators said they will continue to review footage, scan license plates and arrest other suspects in the incident.

