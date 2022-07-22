New Survey Names San Jose Top City for Millennials

A new survey published this week names San Jose the top spot for millennials.

The survey published by real estate blog CommercialCafe cites jobs, good salaries and benefits, and beautiful weather as to why the South Bay city is No. 1 for anyone in the ages of 26 to 41. San Francisco in the survey comes in as the fifth best city for millennials.

The CommercialCafe survey admits there is a downside to Silicon Valley, even with a sub 2% unemployment rate: housing.

Yep, high-priced housing to be exact.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"I don't feel like those high-paying tech jobs can cover for everyone, so for people who aren't going to go into six-figure positions, I don't see how you could be able to afford a house later on in life or the path forward," said Asariel Zarate, a San Jose resident. "I don't know what that would be."

Experts said high prices come with having so many well-paying tech jobs.

Ultimately, millennials tell NBC Bay Area that Silicon Valley is a good place to be -- mostly.

"It is very expensive to live here, but there is a lot of job opportunity," San Jose resident Viri Diana said. "I have personally had very good experiences finding a job, but you know rent is really high."