Police investigate vandalism at Milpitas church

The search is on for the vandal who desecrated a church in the South Bay.

It happened at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Milpitas Thursday night.

Church leaders say someone forced their way in through a back door. Then went through drawers and cabinets.

The tabernacle was pried open, and some items were stolen.

A safe was also detached from the wall.

"I think what they really wanted is only money and they destroyed the volt inside the sacristy for all the donations ... and they also took the donation box money in front of the saint's chapel," said Antonio Ramos of the church.

Church leaders said Friday they cleaned up most of the mess and the bishop will go bless the space.