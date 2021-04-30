Mineta San Jose Expands Airport Parking as Passenger Traffic Rises

Mineta San Jose International Airport has expanded it parking lots to meet increased demand as more people travel during the pandemic recovery, according to an airport news release.

SJC said it is reconfiguring its parking facilities to add more than 300 spaces. Increases in the number of COVID-19 vaccinations administered, along with loosening pandemic restrictions and warmer weather have contributed to the rise in traffic, officials said.

"Airport parking can be one of the most important components of a trip,” said Judy Ross, the airport's assistant director of Aviation. "Providing the ability to arrive at the airport and find ample, convenient parking is just one way we are helping to take the worry out of flying. We want people to be thinking about where they’re going to fly, not where they’re going to park."

The parking expansion also puts more spaces closer to the terminals as well as provides lower pricing options for those spaces, SJC said.

Starting Saturday, May 1, the parking rate in lots 2 and 4 is $18 a day and the rates for lots 3 and 5 is $24 a day.

To view the location of parking lots and rates, visit the SJC Parking webpage. The airport's website offers a way to check parking availability in real time.