Mill Valley

Minor arrested for DUI after allegedly crashing into parked cars in Mill Valley

By Brendan Weber

Vehicles damaged in Mill Valley following an alleged hit-and-run collision involving a driver accused of driving under the influence.
Mill Valley Police Department

A minor who allegedly crashed into multiple parked cars in Mill Valley Sunday before fleeing the scene was later arrested for driving under the influence, police said.

Police didn't share where the hit-and-run collision occurred, but they said it happened early Sunday morning and that the driver was found in a nearby residential area.

"We urge all drivers to prioritize safety and responsibility to prevent such incidents," police said in a post on social media.

The exact age of the driver wasn't immediately known.

Mill Valley
