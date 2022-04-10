Oakland

Missing Elderly Man Found in Oakland Hills

By Bay City News

Oakland firefighters said Sunday they found the 85-year-old at-risk man, who was reported missing since Tuesday.

Alfonzo Arechiga was found in the Oakland Hills by Oakland firefighters, CHP officers and Alameda County Sheriff's Deputies.

Arechiga was last seen at about 3 p.m. Tuesday walking away from the 4300 block of Turner Avenue. His family said he suffers from Alzheimer's disease, police said.

Authorities didn't say exactly where Arechiga was found, though they previously said he could possibly be near the Lake Chabot Golf Course and Chabot Regional Park.

