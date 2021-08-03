Body Matching Description of Missing East Bay Runner Philip Kreycik Found

A body matching the description of Philip Kreycik, an East Bay man who disappeared while going for a run nearly a month ago, was found Tuesday afternoon, authorities announced.

A volunteer searching for Kreycik found the body off a game trail in the northern part of the park where he went running, authorities said. The body still needs to be positively identified, but it is believed to be Kreycik.

"We'll do a positive identification, but everything leads us to believe that it's likely that we did find Philip up there on the ridge," Alameda County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Ray Kelly said. "Obviously, his family is forefront in our thoughts and prayers right now."

Kreycik disappeared on the morning of July 10 after telling his wife he was going for a run at Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park on a scorching hot day when temperatures neared 100 degrees. His car was found at the park with his wallet, cell phone and a T-shirt inside, but the husband and father was nowhere to be seen.

Capt. Lance Brede with the East Bay Regional Park District Police Department said the body was found in a "very remote area of the park."

"It's not a designated trail," he said. "It's a game trail. He was located about 250 yards off of that trail near a tree."

Brede added that it appears the area is not used by the public and not designated for recreation.

"It would not be something that someone would come across," he said.

Authorities and volunteers spent weeks searching with helicopters, drones, thermal cameras, dogs and other tools.

"On behalf of the Pleasanton Police Department, we'd like to extend our sincere condolence to the Kreycik family as well as offer any support we can to the family and friends who've just been searching and spending countless hours looking for Philip," Pleasanton police Lt. Erik Silacci said.

Kreycik, an avid trail runner and outdoorsman, had a clean bill of health, according to those close to him.