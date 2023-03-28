Missing Santa Rosa Man's Body Found Along Trail

The body of a man who went missing from his Santa Rosa home last month has been found along a rural trail, police said Tuesday.

Lawrence "Larry" Atchison had walked away on Feb. 27 from his home in the area of Leafwood Circle and was considered at risk because he had dementia and did not know how to return home, according to Santa Rosa police.

After weeks of searching with the assistance of other law enforcement agencies, volunteer organizations and Atchison's family and friends, he still had not been found.

However, a woman walking Monday afternoon on a rural trail in the 4500 block of Fawn Hollow Lane came across a body lying on the ground and alerted authorities. Sonoma County sheriff's deputies noticed the person's clothing matched Atchison's, and on Tuesday the county coroner's office confirmed his identity.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

No foul play is suspected in the death, according to police.