San Francisco

Missing USF Student Found Dead in Fresno County: Sheriff

By NBC Bay Area staff

A University of San Francisco student, who was reported missing earlier this week was found dead inside a crashed car, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

According to the CHP, they received a report of a crash Saturday on Panoche Road, west of southbound Interstate 5 in Fresno County.

When authorities went to the scene, they found a Tesla that was overturned in a ditch and found a man inside. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified as 21-year-old Christopher Liang. CHP said Liang was reported missing to the Irvine Police Department on Mar. 1.

Liang recently received attention through social media after he was reported missing. A website called "FindChrisLiang.com" was set up earlier this week and gave updates on the search.

According to SF Gate, Liang recently attended University of San Francisco and was last heard from on Feb 28, after he rented a car and was heading to Irvine for a trip.

CHP officials believe the crash may have happened sometime between Feb. 28 to Mar. 5.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoCaliforniamissing personFresno CountyUniversity of San Francisco
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us