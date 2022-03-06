Missing USF Student Found Dead in Fresno County: Sheriff

A University of San Francisco student, who was reported missing earlier this week was found dead inside a crashed car, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

According to the CHP, they received a report of a crash Saturday on Panoche Road, west of southbound Interstate 5 in Fresno County.

When authorities went to the scene, they found a Tesla that was overturned in a ditch and found a man inside. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified as 21-year-old Christopher Liang. CHP said Liang was reported missing to the Irvine Police Department on Mar. 1.

Liang recently received attention through social media after he was reported missing. A website called "FindChrisLiang.com" was set up earlier this week and gave updates on the search.

According to SF Gate, Liang recently attended University of San Francisco and was last heard from on Feb 28, after he rented a car and was heading to Irvine for a trip.

CHP officials believe the crash may have happened sometime between Feb. 28 to Mar. 5.