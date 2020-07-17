Missing Woman Found Dead in Santa Cruz County, Victim of Apparent Hit-And-Run

The California Highway Patrol is reporting a woman who had been walking along Bear Creek Road in the mountains southwest of Los Gatos was killed in a hit-and-run crash this week.

Around 9:44 a.m. on Thursday, CHP officers responding to a report of a possible hit-and-run found the body of Boulder Creek resident Sara Youhas, 73.

Youhas, who had been reported missing on Tuesday evening, apparently was hit and knocked down an embankment. She was pronounced dead at the scene Thursday morning.

CHP asks that anyone with information about the crash and/or the identity of the involved vehicle and/or its driver to contact CHP at (831) 662-0511 or (831) 796-2160.