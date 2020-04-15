Mobile Coronavirus Testing Site Lands in SF, Promises Fast Results

A new mobile coronavirus testing site made its first stop Wednesday morning in San Francisco and immediately began testing people and providing results.

The testing site launched by Carbon Health at the Stonestown Galleria shopping mall promises to let people know if they’re positive for the coronavirus within 15 minutes after being tested.

The vehicle Carbon Health is using for the mobile testing center was provided by San Francisco’s Studio Dental. It is slated to open in different locations across the Bay Area through the end of the month. Tests are by appointment only and are scheduled on the Carbon Health website.

The mobile testing center is scheduled for stops in Redwood City, Femont, Napa, Novato, Pleasanton and Vallejo.

Carbon Health plans on opening a walk-in clinic at Stonestown Galleria later this year.

The mobile testing center moves to Redwood City on Saturday and will be testing by appointment Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Redwood City Plaza.