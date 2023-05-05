San Francisco

New Bill Aims to Use Mobile Pharmacies in Treating Opioid Addiction

By NBC Bay Area staff

A new bill aims to address the deadly fentanyl crisis by making it easier to get treatment to those who need it.

The bill allows local jurisdictions to use mobile pharmacies to dispense certain medications.

In San Francisco, Assemblymember Matt Haney and Mayor London Breed introduced the new strategy to address the opioid crisis.

"Right now over 80% of the people who are addicted to opioids are not enrolled in a medication assisted treatment that can save lives and get them off these drugs," Haney said.

Haney and the city have sponsored the bill that would allow mobile pharmacies to carry and dispense medication that treats opioid addiction.

