Modern, gender-neutral Oakland airport restrooms target of $10 million grant

The Federal Aviation Administration has awarded a $10 million grant to the Port of Oakland to modernize airport restrooms, add gender-neutral facilities and provide a private space for nursing mothers.

Oakland International Airport will restore a closed women's restroom at Gate 4, refresh a men's room at Gate 3 and convert another men's room at Gate 7 to single-user family restrooms and a lactation suite, according to a press release Thursday.

The work is expected to be completed by mid-2025, the airport said.

Other phases of the multi-year Terminal Restroom Renovation Program will modernize facilities and finishes, and install new high efficiency, water-conserving fixtures.