Modesto's ‘Farmstand Season' is ripe with tasty picks and a fruitful tour

AFTER THE BLOSSOM SEASON WRAPS — after almond and apple petals gently drift to the ground around the orchards of Modesto — something rather juicy and joyful happens: Peak farmstand season kicks off, giving mavens of Modesto's marvelous "MoFresh" character a vivacious variety of reasons to visit. Not only visit, of course, but learn about the region's growing history, and some of the farms and orchards that grown countless fruits over several delicious decades. You can find all of the fruit-forward experiences and suggestions on this dedicated page, a round-up of great tips and peachy picks (literally and figuratively) around the town and beyond. And if you're eager to try out an audio tour, one that point out several points of interest as you take the wheel?

MODESTO'S TASTY TALE: There's the "Fruit & Roots Audio Tour," a $16.99 self-guided adventure that takes you by Rodin Farms Fruit Stand, Burchell Tree Nursery, and other locations that help tell the area's agricultural story. There are some side "branches" to savor while touring at your own pace, including the opportunity to learn how the region is connected to Hershey and, of course, its "Star Wars" side (filmmaker George Lucas is a hometown boy). Stopping to purchase a pint of berries or a few tempting stone fruits to munch while you roll is up to you; the whole tour will take around two hours and cover 60 miles.

EATERIES TO MARKETS: But if you simply want to spin through town and discover some "Local Gems," this page can assist you. Ott Farms (mmm, cherries), the Modesto Certified Farmers Market, and a bevy of restaurants serving goodies grown in the area are in the spotlight. Seeking a helpful locator that will point you in the direction of the farmstands you want to check out? Land here before heading out on your blueberry-scented, nectarine-flavored adventure.