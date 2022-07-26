Napa County Investigating First Probable Case of Monkeypox

The monkeypox outbreak appears to have reached Napa County.

County health officials on Tuesday reported its first probable case of monkeypox infection in a resident.

The person tested positive for monkeypox after seeking medical care and the case was reported to Napa County Public Health, officials said, adding confirmation of the case is pending Centers for Disease Control and Prevention testing.

Napa County Public Health said the resident is in isolation and the department is following up with any close contacts.

"Today we are announcing the first probable case of monkeypox infection in a Napa County resident who likely became infected after exposure at a location where there is a monkeypox outbreak,” Napa County Public Health Officer and Deputy Director Dr. Karen Relucio said in a statement. "This disease is not spread as easily as COVID-19. However, we do want people that have been exposed to look for symptoms and to seek medical attention immediately if they develop symptoms. We also encourage medical providers to take extra caution during this time with patients that are being ruled out for monkeypox."

Dr. Dean Winslow, a professor of medicine and infectious disease expert at Stanford, discusses the latest on Monkeypox after the World Health Organization declared the virus a public health emergency.