San Francisco to End Public Health Emergency for Monkeypox

San Francisco will end its public health emergency for monkeypox on Oct. 31, its Department of Public Health announced Thursday.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health reports cases of monkeypox have slowed to less than one case per day and add over 27,000 residents are now vaccinated against the virus.

SFDPH said it will continue efforts to prevent the spread of monkeypox by focusing on public health resources and responding to outbreaks as needed.

The virus has mainly spread among gay and bisexual men, though health officials continue to stress that anyone can be infected.

Monkeypox is endemic in parts of Africa, where people have been infected through bites from rodents or small animals, but it wasn’t considered a disease that spreads easily among people until May, when infections emerged in Europe and the U.S.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.