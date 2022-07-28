monkeypox

San Francisco Declares Public Health Emergency for Monkeypox

The city now has over 260 cases of monkeypox after reporting its first case in early June

By NBC Bay Area staff

The monkeypox outbreak has prompted officials to declare a local public health emergency in San Francisco.

Mayor London Breed said the declaration will begin Monday and allows the city to prepare and allocate resources to prevent the spread of the virus.

"San Francisco showed during COVID that early action is essential for protecting public health,” Breed said in a statement. "We know that this virus impacts everyone equally – but we also know that those in our LGBTQ community are at greater risk right now. Many people in our LGBTQ community are scared and frustrated. This local emergency will allow us to continue to support our most at-risk, while also better preparing for what’s to come."

San Francisco Department of Public Health reported the city's first monkeypox infection on June 3. The city now has over 260 confirmed cases, officials said.

Officials are expected to provide further updates during a 5 p.m. news briefing at San Francisco City Hall. Check back here to watch a livestream of the update.

Meanwhile, monkeypox vaccines continue to be in short supply in San Francisco and across the Bay Area.

The vaccine clinic at San Francisco's Zuckerberg General Hospital was closed Wednesday because it had no doses available. The clinic is expected to reopen Monday.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health said Thursday it has received 4,220 doses of the monkeypox vaccine that will be going to clinics throughout the city.

