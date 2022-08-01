Monkeypox Vaccine Clinics to Reopen Around SF Amidst Public Health Emergency

Monkeypox vaccine clinics were set to reopen Monday around San Francisco as the city sees a new supply amidst a public health emergency. The city has more than 300 reported cases.

The monkeypox vaccine clinic at San Francisco General Hospital reopens after a week-and-a-half closure because of a vaccine shortage. The city is receiving more than 4,200 vaccines this week and will begin distributing them in clinics throughout the city Monday.

While most clinics in San Francisco are by appointment only, the one at SF General accepts walk-ins. The clinic has seen long lines, and the same is expected when it opens at 8 a.m. Monday as vaccine supply is limited at that location as well.

The monkeypox public health emergency did not dampen the festivities over the weekend. The Dore Alley festival took place in the SOMA district and is said to be a more daring Folsom Street Fair. The festival’s organizers did emphasize monkeypox awareness and safety precautions and added more space to accommodate partygoers.

"The first thing you see when you come through our gate is a DPH tent," one organizer said. "They’re COVID testing, COVID vaccines, they are doing outreach for monkeypox."

UCSF infectious disease specialist Dr. Peter Chin Hong said post festival activities are the biggest concern.

"The probably more risky things in both Outside Lands and Dore is the things that happen after the event or around the private event spaces where people are intimate with each other," Chin Hong said.

City leaders say they need at least 35,000 thousand vaccines to meet the need in San Francisco. So far, the city has administered just under 8,000 vaccines.

The SF General vaccine clinic is open from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday or until supply runs out.