monkeypox

When Will the Bay Area Get More Doses of the Monkeypox Vaccine?

The San Francisco Department of Public Health said Tuesday it has not received an update from the federal government when more doses will arrive

By Terry McSweeney

NBC Universal, Inc.

Bay Area health officials are struggling to meet the high demand for the monkeypox vaccine.

In San Francisco, one of the cities hit hard by the virus, the department of public health announced a vaccine clinic at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital will be closed Wednesday due to a lack of vaccine. The San Francisco Department of Public Health said it requested 35,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine, but as of Tuesday has only received 7,800.

In addition, SFDPH said it has not been told by the federal government when doses will be shipped.

"We're in a really bad position," State Sen. Scott Wiener said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Wiener and Assemblymember Matt Haney recently released a joint statement calling out the federal government in response to the vaccine shortage.

The updates in San Francisco offer little hope the problem will end soon.

For anyone searching for the monkeypox vaccine, health experts said be patient and check with local public health departments -- the supply varies from county to county, city to city. In Berkeley, for example, the city is providing hundreds of vaccines through Steamworks-Baths on 4th Street, which distributes doses at noon on Wednesdays.

The United States on Tuesday reported at least 600 more cases of monkeypox, with a total now hovering around 3,500 cases. The virus has largely impacted gay and bisexual males, but experts said there is nothing to prevent it from spreading to other communities. In Africa, where monkeypox originated, it already has.

Dr. Dean Winslow, a professor of medicine and infectious disease expert at Stanford, discusses the latest on Monkeypox after the World Health Organization declared the virus a public health emergency.

Business 5 hours ago

Countries Are Not Doing Enough to Contain Monkeypox Outbreak, Epidemiologist Says

Business 18 hours ago

Monkeypox Could Spread Well Beyond Communities of Gay and Bisexual Men, WHO Says

This article tagged under:

monkeypoxSan FranciscoMonkeypox Vaccine
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us