Montara State Beach closed following shark attack

A popular beach on the Peninsula is closed following a shark attack.

The incident happened Saturday at Montara State Beach in San Mateo County.

There was not much activity in the water at Montara Beach after the shark attack on Saturday, once state parks officials told the public to stay out of the water for 48 hours.

Surfer Jens Heller was in those waters around 2:30 p.m. Saturday when he said that about a 10-foot shark attacked him and his board.

“I was sitting on the board actually and, then I felt something under my foot and kicked me off the board,” he said. “I looked back and saw this big mouth just grabbing on to my board and then, it bit here.”

