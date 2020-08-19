Monterey County Wildfires: River, Carmel Fire Prompt Evacuations

California is once again being attacked by dangerous wildfires amid a strong heat wave.

Wildfires continue to burn across the state in Southern, Northern and Central California.

Here, we'll be providing updates on fires in the Monterey County area.

Wednesday, August 19

The River Fire South of Salinas, which began burning Sunday as a consequence of lightning in the area, has scorched a total of 10,672 acres and is at 7% containment. The fire is currently burning on Pine Canyon Rd and River Rd. Two structures have been damaged, six have been destroyed and 1,560 are threatened by the fire.

Evacuation orders are in place for Pine Canyon Rd, Parker Rd, Laurel Ln and Trimble Hill Ln, west of River Rd to Parker Rd, south of Limeklin Rd to Gonzales River Rd.

#RiverFire 8.19.20 AM UPDATE

Location: South of Salinas (Monterey Co).

Acres: 10,672

Containment: 7%

Please view images for more information. pic.twitter.com/MuBWTc2T8g — CAL FIRE BEU (@CALFIREBEU) August 19, 2020

Carmel Fire began burning Tuesday on Carmel Valley Road and Cachagua Road in Carmel Valley. So far, the fire has scorched a total of 742 acres and its 0% contained. A total of three structures have been destroyed and 311 are threatened.

Evacuation orders are in place for East of Cachagua Rd between Sky Ranch and Via Cielo as well as residents between Summerhill Rd and Asoleado Dr inclluding Summerhill, Nason, Asoleado Dr and Tributaries.