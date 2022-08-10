Shark Attack

Monterey Issues Shark Sighting Warning at Lovers Point After Second Attack of the Summer

On June 22, a 15-foot white shark nearly killed a swimmer in the same area

By NBC Bay Area staff

Sandra Edwards

The city of Monterey issued a warning Wednesday after reports of a second shark attack in Lovers Point Beach, in Pacific Grove, in just a couple of months.

Witnesses told KSBW that a paddle boarder and his dog were in the water around 11:30 a.m. when a shark bit the paddle board several times.

Both the dog and the owner made it safely out of the water.

On June 22, a 15-foot white shark nearly killed a swimmer in the same area.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The city of Monterey issued a warning about the shark sighting on Twitter and posted signs along the city's beaches and entry areas.

Shark Attack

Pacific Grove Swimmer Attacked by 15-Foot Shark: Wildlife Officials

Shark Attack

Swimmer Released From Hospital 3 Weeks After Shark Attack Near Monterey

This article tagged under:

Shark AttackMONTEREYPacific Grove
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us