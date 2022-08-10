Monterey Issues Shark Sighting Warning at Lovers Point After Second Attack of the Summer

The city of Monterey issued a warning Wednesday after reports of a second shark attack in Lovers Point Beach, in Pacific Grove, in just a couple of months.
Witnesses told KSBW that a paddle boarder and his dog were in the water around 11:30 a.m. when a shark bit the paddle board several times.
Both the dog and the owner made it safely out of the water.
On June 22, a 15-foot white shark nearly killed a swimmer in the same area.
The city of Monterey issued a warning about the shark sighting on Twitter and posted signs along the city's beaches and entry areas.