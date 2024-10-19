Monterey County

Monterey's Sister City Park closure continues due to crowding of sea lions on beach

Monterey's Sister City Park will remain closed due to hundreds of sea lions crowding the beach, city officials said

By Bay City News

SeaLionsGeneric
Getty Images

Monterey's Sister City Park will remain closed due to hundreds of sea lions crowding the beach, city officials said.

Additionally, authorities have set up a barricade to protect both the animals and humans alike.

Meanwhile, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) began an investigation on Thursday regarding an incident of harassment of the sea lions.

In a viral video, a man can be seem whipping around a yellow caution tape after jumping the barricade fence. This caused the sea lions to stampede down the 20 foot cliff into the water, city officials said in a press release Friday.

Marine mammals, including sea lions, are protected under federal law. Those who harass, feed, capture, or kill any marine mammal may face hefty fines or jail time.

The Monterey police are assisting NOAA with the investigation. Anyone with information or who sees harassment or harming of marine wildlife is asked to contact the NOAA hotline enforcement office at (800) 853-1964.

This article tagged under:

Monterey CountyCaliforniaAnimals and Wildlife
