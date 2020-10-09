More Alameda County Businesses, Including Gyms, Reopening

More Alameda County businesses reopened indoor operations Friday, with modifications, as coronavirus restrictions were eased.

One of the more notable businesses allowed to resume indoors was gyms. The 24 Hour Fitness in Livermore reopened for the first time in more than 6 months and had a number of customers waiting out front by 5 a.m.

"It’s nice to get back where there’s people," Livermore resident and gym member Suzie Holland said.

The county is restricting indoor fitness facilities to just 10% capacity.

On its website, 24 Hour Fitness indicates staff will be wiping down equipment on a regular basis throughout the day, and the gym will require customers to wear masks and maintain a distance of 12 feet during heavy exertion.

Countywide, gyms, fitness centers and dance studios are limited to 10% capacity; libraries, museums, zoos, galleries and botanical gardens 25% capacity; and libraries 25% capacity.

More personal care services also can operate indoors with modifications.

Elementary schools will be allowed to reopen Monday, with restrictions. Middle and high schools possibly will get the green light within 4-12 weeks depending on the rate of infection, the county says.

Within the next 4-6 weeks, the county might allow stores, restaurants, churches and movie theaters to expand the number of people allowed inside if the rate of infection improves.