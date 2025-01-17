More Bay Area homes listed on market, figures show

Houses listed on the market in the Bay Area have increased for the first time since Spring of 2024.

According to a report by home tracker Redfin, there was a 13% increase in homes on the market and close to 20% in San Francisco.

"I think what you're seeing is a lot more inventory, and sellers might be coming out because it seems like prices are pretty strong in the Bay Area," said Chen Zhao, head of economic research at Redfin. "In San Jose, more than half of homes are selling above their asking price."

