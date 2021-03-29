More Bay Area Schools Reopen or Expand In-Person Classes

More Bay Area school districts are returning to in-person classes this week, including San Ramon Valley Unified and Mt. Diablo Unified in the East Bay and Santa Clara Unified in the South Bay.

Students in San Ramon Valley already had started a hybrid schedule, including at Monte Vista High School in Danville, and the district is now bringing together two separate cohorts to attend in-person classes four days week.

The school board made the decision after the CDC revised its distancing recommendation for schools from 6 feet to 3 feet.

Middle and high school students start Monday. Elementary school students begin Tuesday.

Mt. Diablo Unified school district will welcome back its third through 12th grade students, and Santa Clara Unified is opening up classrooms for Pre-K through second grade, along with grades 6 and 9.