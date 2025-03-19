San Francisco

More empty office spaces in SF despite year-end rebound, report says

By Hilda Gutierrez

NBC Universal, Inc.

A new report takes a look at San Francisco’s 2025 commercial real estate market and it’s not pretty. The number of empty offices downtown continues to grow.

According to commercial real estate giant, CBRE, office vacancies in San Francisco went up a fraction from last quarter, one-tenth of 1%.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

After experiencing some ups and downs last year, the vacancy rate is back where it was exactly a year ago.

Investigative reporter Hilda Gutierrez has the full report in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoInvestigative Unit
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us