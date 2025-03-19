More empty office spaces in SF despite year-end rebound, report says

A new report takes a look at San Francisco’s 2025 commercial real estate market and it’s not pretty. The number of empty offices downtown continues to grow.

According to commercial real estate giant, CBRE, office vacancies in San Francisco went up a fraction from last quarter, one-tenth of 1%.

After experiencing some ups and downs last year, the vacancy rate is back where it was exactly a year ago.

