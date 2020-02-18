More People Develop Coronavirus Symptoms as Some Get to Go Home

More people are developing coronavirus symptoms after being in isolation at Travis Air Force Base Tuesday, bringing the number to 10 people who are either infected or showing signs of the virus in the Bay Area.

Six more people evacuated from the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship in Japan, who went to Travis for quarantine are now hospitalized because they’ve developed symptoms of coronavirus, the CDC reported.

Three developed the symptoms on the plane on the way back to California and three people developed symptoms since they’ve been in quarantine at Travis Sunday night.

In Napa, two people are being treated at Queen of the Valley Medical Center, one has a confirmed case and the other is being tested. Both are in isolation.

Dozens of people who have been quarantined at Travis AFB in Fairfield for the past two weeks after being evacuated from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus, were cleared medically and released Tuesday. Jodi Hernandez reports.

“One of them is being tested to be ruled out for novel coronavirus,” said Dr. Karen Relucio, Napa Co. Public Health Officer. “The other is a symptomatic they had a positive test in Japan, and they are continuing to get testing until the virus is demonstrated to be cleared.”

Meanwhile, more than 170 people are making their way home Tuesday. Some reuniting with family for the first time in two weeks.

They are the first wave of people quarantined since the outbreak, evacuated from Wuhan, China, a little more than two weeks ago.

Napa County Public Health officials are saying the risk of exposure to the public is low because hospitals have protocols in place, and the staff is trained to deal with this type of outbreak.

Read the statement from Dr. Amy Herold, chief medical officer at Queen of the Valley below:

St. Joseph Health, Queen of the Valley Medical Center is working closely with the CDC and Napa County Public Health to care for two patients who are being monitored for the novel coronavirus, Covid-19.

Out of caution, the patients are being monitored in special isolation rooms that have negative pressure to minimize the risk of exposure. We are following established infection control protocols and working closely with our partners at the CDC and Napa County Public Health to ensure the safety and well-being of our caregivers, patients and visitors.

Queen of the Valley Medical Center is equipped to handle the virus. Our caregivers are well prepared; they have received training, have practiced for these scenarios and are wearing protective equipment to minimize their risk of exposure. No hospital operations are impacted.

The risk is very low for exposure to Covid-19 in the US at this time. More information on prevention and treatment of the coronavirus can be obtained on the CDC website or by contacting Napa County Public Health.